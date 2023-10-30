Ember months: FRSC cautions motorists against speeding, night travel

Federal Road Safety Corps, Ondo State Command has cautioned motorists in the state against speeding and night travel to avoid crashes on the highways during the yuletide.

FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Ezekiel SonAllah, gave the caution during the 2023 Ember Months campaign flag-off.

It was organised by the command at Ilesa Motor Park on Monday in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the theme of the campaign was: “Speed Thrills But Kills.”

SonAllah said that the 2023 ember months campaign was a deliberate and conscious effort to stem the tide of prevalent crashes and their attendant injuries and fatalities due to increase in movement across the country.

He said that over 80 percent of movement of persons, goods and services were done on land, hence all road users needed to shun anything that could lead to loss of lives and property on the highways.

According to him, the campaign will lead to increased presence of the command’s operatives for both patrol and rescue missions across the state.

He said: “So, we need to change our attitude while on the wheel.

“We need to avoid drinking alcohol, smoking Indian hemp and overloading, among others.

“If we can also shun speeding, overload, night journeys and drive responsibly, definitely we will contribute our quota to national growth and development.

“The increased number of crashes resulting from excessive speed is quite worrisome and calls for concerted efforts at curbing it.

“I, therefore, wish to appeal to all road users to obey traffic laws and drive safety into the New Year, as only the living celebrate.”

The Sector Commander said that the Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, had approved the take-off of two area commands in Ikare-Akoko and Ore.

He said Biu had also approved the take off of four unit commands in Isua, Oka-Akoko, Ikaram and Ilara-Mokin to ensure adequate coverage of the state.

SonAllah said that the new area and unit commands had ensured the presence of the corps in all the nooks and crannies of the state, while the collaboration and support of stakeholders had remained unquantifiable.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for the provision of road infrastructure across the state, saying the road projects had impacted positively on seamless traffic flow.

He particularly noted the ongoing construction of Onyarubulem Junction Interchange, which, he said, would ease traffic flow in no small measures, when completed.

“The meaningful interventions contribute a great deal to making road travel experience a pleasure and for which we remain grateful to Mr. Governor,” he said.

The Chairman, Ondo State Park Management, Jacob Adebo, reiterated the park’s commitment to joining hands with FRSC to achieve zero-tolerance to crashes in the state.