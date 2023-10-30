University suspends 200L to 600L medical students for one month

The Management of Benue State University, Makurdi on Monday suspended all 200 Level to 600 Level medical students for one month.

The suspension order was contained in an internal memo signed by the Registrar, Dr. Mfaga Modom.

It was further confirmed by the University’s spokesperson, Tser Vanger, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Makurdi.

Dr. Modom said in the memo that all 200 Level to 600 Level medical students of the College of Health Sciences should proceed on a one-month suspension with effect from 8am on October 30 and resume on November 29.

Before arriving at this decision, she said, the school management reviewed the recent actions of the affected students and reports from relevant authorities regarding their demonstration of October 25.

She said the management also noted with dismay the recalcitrant attitude of the students before, during and after the demonstration.

READ ALSO:

Court orders EFCC, CBN to transfer Andrew Yakubu’s confiscated funds

Intractable forex parallel market, round trippers and speculators, by Ola Emmanuel

PDP to Gov. Otti: Probe Ikpeazu’s N10b spending on Port Harcourt Road

She said an investigative committee would be constituted to look into the remote and immediate causes of the demonstration and advise as appropriate.

She added: “A top Management Committee of the College of Health Sciences is hereby directed to implement the Resolutions of the Reports of the various committees on the students’ demonstration.”

Modon said on resumption, each student should bring a sworn affidavit from a competent Court of Law attesting to be of good conduct.

Each student should also come along with his/her parent/guardian who will sign an undertaking.

“The Benue State University Medical Students Association (BESUMSA) has also been suspended with immediate effect till further notice,” she also said, warning the suspended medical students to immediately vacate their hostels on Monday (today).

Modom said academic activities of the 100 Level medical students remain uninterrupted.