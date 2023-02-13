Elon Musk considers buying Manchester United

Elon Musk is among the many parties set to make a formal bid for Manchester United as the deadline to make offers approaches.

According to Daily Mail, the tech-billionaire is believed to be monitoring the situation closely, and wondering if there is an opportunity at Old Trafford that he should not miss.

The Red Devils were put up for sale by their owners, the Glazer family, last November and formal bids must be submitted by Friday for The Raine Group, the bank overseeing the transaction, to assess.

Musk, the second richest man in the world, according to Forbes, has an enormous net worth of £157billion

United’s American owners reportedly wanted to sell between £6bn and £8bn but according to reports a bid up to £4.5bn could be enough to purchase the club.

If Musk decides to make a move at purchasing, he would be facing stiff competition from Saudi Arabian and Qatari investors as well as Britain’s richest man and the chief executive of INEOS, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who announced in January that he is attempting to take control of the club he supports.

Musk had posted in August 2022 that he had interest in purchasing Man United but however, later tweeted that it was a joke. He wrote, “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome.”

He later tweeted, “Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid.” It is easy to believe.

Last month, according to the Guinness World Records, Musk broke the world record for largest loss of personal fortune in history, with an approximate drop of £150bn since November.

That was largely due to the poor performance of Tesla stock. Regardless, with the Glazers looking for around £6bn and some valuing the club at around £4.5bn, the price of United is well within reach for the Twitter owner.

Anything worth of £3.76bn would make United the most expensive sports team in the world.