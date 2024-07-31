Ekiti seeks partnership with Chinese investors for SAPZ, EKZ

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has canvassed the partnership of Chinese investors to expand and accelerate development of the Ekiti State Special Agro-Processing Zone (SAPZ) and the Ekiti Knowledge Zone (EKS), which are central to the state’s economy.

Governor Oyebanji made the call in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday while meeting with the Chinese investors led by the Executive Secretary-General, China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, Leo He.

He emphasized the immense potential of these zones in driving industrial growth of the state and creating employment opportunities for the youth.

Highlighting the potential of the zones, designed to foster innovation and technology, education, and entrepreneurship, which would attract talents and investment in information technology and other high-tech industries, the Governor expressed confidence that Chinese expertise in agro-processing technology and infrastructure would maximize these opportunities and ensure sustainable development in the sector

While assuring the investors of the state’s readiness to provide necessary support and enabling environment to any serious investors to ensure their investment flourish, the Governor emphasized his administration’s open-door policy to partnership that will drive the economic growth and development of the state.

“I am glad that you have chosen to come to Ekiti State, As a government, we understand our responsibility to investors and that’s why we have put in place a very strong regulations to make doing business easy for the investors.

“I invite you to explore the opportunities offer in our special agro-processing zone which currently have the support of ANDP, the zone is a game changer and any serious investors should take position either in the special agro-processing zone or Ekiti knowledge zone,” the Governor said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Secretary-General, China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, Leo He commended the Governor for his foresight to diversify the state’s economy, reduce unemployment, and improve the standard of living of the citizens.

Leo He, while explaining that he got inspired by the special agro-processing zone, assured the Governor of his organization’s readiness to collaborate with the state government to actualize the objectives of the zones.

Also at the meeting were Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro, Commissioner for Industry, Trade, investment and Cooperatives, Tayo Adeola, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Ebenezer Boluwade, and Commissioner for Finance, Akintunde Oyebode.

