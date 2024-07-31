Reject anarchy, youth groups, CSOs campaign against protest

A network of youth organisations under the aegis of Patriotic Nigeria Youth Forum and other Civil Society Groups in Nigeria on Wednesday, August 31, 2024, marched through the streets of Abuja in what they called defence of national stability.

The groups, which stated that the march was to demonstrate their rejection of ‘End Bad Governance’ protest, highlighted the dangers of the planned national protest and why Nigerians should not participate in it.

According to a statement read by the leaders of the groups during the solidarity march for the President Bola Tinubu administration, “We are gathered here today to further advance our call for the rejection of the project of anarchy, clothed in ‘End Bad Governance’ or in some cases ‘End Hunger or Hardship’ protests.”

They said, “One of the most dangerous problems of this proposed protest, which its origin has remained unknown, is that 24 hours to the date given by its masked organizers, there is no clarity about the title of the protest or what the demands are, except that people are hungry and therefore should protest.”

Consequently, the groups stated that, “There is no better way to anarchy than a scenario in which some citizens are convinced that because they are undergoing some difficulties, they would vent their anger in protests.

“Normally it sounds okay. And excuses are made thereto. But the end is chaos and anarchy, especially because this particular protest is rudderless, formless and focus-less. This so-called ‘August protest’ is nothing short of a call for national riots, looting and ultimately anarchy. We must call it exactly what it is.

“It is an invitation for people who are hungry to loot people’s shops, raid warehouses and commit sundry arson in the name of hunger. The outcome of this protest, if ever allowed, can never be short of these unfortunate scenarios.”

Incidentally, they said, some known opposition figures have endorsed the protest, “but have carefully refused to participate. The question is: if the protest is the solution to national challenges, why are these disgruntled politicians avoiding it?”

The solidarity groups, therefore, called all well-meaning Nigerians not to allow themselves “to be used as canon fodders. It is purely commonsensical to ask someone urging you into any task for a supposedly communal good why they are not willing to join you. All those you consider your alternative leaders, who are campaigning for protest, have in themselves rejected the protest by refusing to lead from the front lines, or even to join.”

The groups argued that President Tinubu “is the father or even grandfather of protests in Nigeria; this is correct to the extent that Tinubu organized, participated in and supported protests.

“But unlike these masquerades behind this one, President Tinubu always showed his face. He had clarity about what he was protesting about, and we always saw him leading the protests from the front. He also stopped when the demands are met or when there was an agreed position. Those were protests as opposed to this barefaced project for anarchy.”

The groups asked: “Who are the organizers of this protest so that they can take responsibility when it degenerates, because we know it must? Till date, proposed protest has taken over our media space and yet we do not have anybody that we can engage directly on the details of the planning, the demands and the expected outcomes of the protest.”

The groups, however, admitted “the proposed protest has awakened some national consciousness between the citizens and government. Government is beginning to engage the people. And it should do so more vigorously. But we should allow this process of engagement to continue. It is more beneficial than calling out persons whose motives and tendencies are not known.”

President Tinubu, they said, has taken a lot of initiatives to address the needs of citizens, including removal of ban and import duties on food items.

“We should trust a President who within one year in office, introduced the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), fund for SMEs, support for families and is on the project of introducing Credit Facilities to help citizens solve their needs and pay at more convenient times. Mr. President is on our matter. We know that hunger causes anger. But these problems did not just start. We need some time to allow the reforms materialize. Let us support Mr. President. He is aware and is not sleeping on the issues.

“For us in the Federal Capital Territory, we have a reason to look forward with greater hope, because Wike is fixing the city. We may not like him or the Tinubu Administration, but what cannot be denied, except for mischief makers, is that the FCT has taken a quantum leap under Tinubu and Wike. They deserve our unalloyed support,” they stated.

They urged Nigerians not allow “fifth columnists to use our problems to advance their causes and destabilize our country. Let us articulate our issues and forward them to government. But we must in unison reject this well packaged chaos called protest. Nigeria is our own, we must not set our houses ablaze because we found rats in them or abandon our homes because the roofs are leaking. Let us work together to fix Nigeria.

