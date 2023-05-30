Ekiti Governor cautions filling stations, petrol marketers against hoarding of fuel

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has cautioned filling stations and marketers in the state against hoarding of petroleum product following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inaugural speech on Monday.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the governor’s spokesman, Olayinka Oyebode.

In the statement, Oyebanji urged the marketers to await further directives on the implementation of the planned subsidy removal by the Federal Government and avoid actions that are capable of inflicting hardship on the citizens.

According to the Governor, heavy sanctions await any filing station or marketer found hoarding petroleum product or involved in arbitrary increase in prices of petroleum product in the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Oyebanji has invited the leadership of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) to a meeting in his office by 4pm on Tuesday.

The Governor urged the citizens of the state to go about their daily activities peacefully and avoid any rancorous situation.