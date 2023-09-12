Ekiti community appeals to Oyebanji to dethrone traditional ruler

The people of Odo-Ora-Ekiti in Isokan Local Community Development Area in Ekiti State on Monday appealed to the state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, to dethrone their traditional ruler, Oba Akinola Adeyemo.

They spoke in Odo-Ora-Ekiti at a peace meeting of the community leaders with the royal families and other stakeholders.

Speaking on behalf of the community, High Chief Olajide Ajewole, the Oloja-Odo of Odo-Ora-Ekiti, alleged that Adeyemo was imposed on them as Oba by the previous administration of a former Governor, Ayodele Fayose,

Ajewole, who holds the traditional title of the second-in-command in the community, alleged that Oba Adeyemo was not the rightful heir to the throne at the time he was imposed on the community by the then state governor.

He claimed that the embattled traditional ruler was yet to perform traditional rites mandatory for anyone to ascend the throne.

Justifying the claim, Ajewole explained that in Fatimehin’s kingship lineage, three families were entitled to the throne: Adeyemo, Adewoye and Idowu.

He said: “The father of the embattled traditional ruler had ruled between 1975 and 1988 and the mantle went to the second ruling family, which was Ogidilusu lineage, where the Owoniya family ruled for a few years before the demise of the traditional ruler in 2014.

“The royal mantle currently falls on Fatimehin’s lineage, but the next families that were eligible to the throne were ‎both Adewoye and Idowu’s families and not the Adeyemo family.”

Ajewole said the Oba was supposed to be at the peace meeting, which was at the instance of the Deputy Governor, Monisade Afuye, but he decided to stay away, adding: “Currently, in Odo-Ora-Ekiti, as things are, we do not have a recognised traditional ruler.

“He was not the next in line to the throne, but politics was played then.

“And for the past seven years, our community has not witnessed any meaningful development.

“It is on this note that the kingmakers, elites, women and youths of the community are appealing to our Governor to remove him from the throne to restore peace and development to Odo-Ora-Ekiti.”

Speaking in the same vein, High Chief Moses Ajaja, the Odolofin of Odo-Ora-Ekiti and Head of Ebi Ilemo, described the imposition of the king on the community on January 27, 2017 as unacceptable to the community.

The representative of Elite Group of the town, Prof. Dipo Olofintila, condemned the acts and steps taken by Fayose by imposing Adeyemo on the throne.

He said that Adeyemo was never chosen by the Oracle and the people as the Oba.

Olofintila appealed to the state government to intervene in the kingship tussle for peace and development of the town.

The Olori Omo-Owa, Chief Ojiro Faniyi, who spoke on behalf of women of the community, said the purported installation of Oba Adeyemo has caused a setback to the development of the town.

“We are appealing to our Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, to remove him as Obalemo of Odo-Ora-Ekiti,” Faniyi said.

Also, the youth leader of the community, Toye Ajiyegbe, said Adeyemo did not perform any traditional rites to qualify him as a king.

Ajiyegbe said the youths had unanimously rejected him and advised him to submit the traditional crown and vacate the throne.

“We are appealing to the state government to remove Adeyemo as Obalemo of Odo-Ora-Ekiti for peace to reign in our community,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Chairman of Isokan Local Community Development Area, Olumide Fadipe, urged the kingmakers, elites, women and youths of the community to embrace peace.