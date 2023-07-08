Ekiti APC Chairman abducted

828 828

The Ekiti State Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Paul Omotosho has been abducted.

The State’s Publicity Secretary of the party, Segun Dipe made this public, late Saturday, affirming that the APC Chieftain was abducted, while driving along Agbado-Imesi Ekiti Road Saturday evening.

Dipe confirmed that Omotosho was forcibly removed from his Toyota Venza car and whisked away to an unknown destination.

ALSO READ:

“The Chairman was driving in a Venza car along the road when the bandits shot at one of the tyres of the car.

“He was taken into a Toyota Hilux van and driven off. He was alone in the car when the incident happened, according to the information we have.

“It happened in the evening; we got the information at about 6p.m. The security agencies – police and Amotekun – have been alerted, and they are all working on it,” Dipe narrated.

The State’s Police Command as of late Saturday is yet to confirm the incident.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, when contacted, said he would get back once the abduction is confirmed.