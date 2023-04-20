Ekiti pays one outstanding subvention to tertiary institutions

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has effected payment of one outstanding subvention to some tertiary institutions in the State.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by his chief press secretary, Yinka Oyebode.

According to the statement, the institutions are: Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti; Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti; and Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital.

“The payment of the outstanding subvention came barely a week after the Governor inaugurated the Governing Councils of the institutions, in a bid to further reposition them for excellence in scholarship and human capital development.

“The Oyebanji administration is committed to the advancement of education and human capital development and would leave no stone unturned in supporting tertiary institutions in the state to become world class institutions.

“Government will continue to explore avenues to offset other outstanding obligations to workers and institutions in the state.”