Ekiti 2022: Friends donate nomination form to Adaramodu

The governorship aspiration of Kayode Adaramodu for Ekiti 2022 received a major boost on Thursday as committee of friends and former colleagues at Guaranty Trust Bank PLC donated the Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms to his campaign.

The committee of friends and his former colleagues at GTBank obtained the forms from the PDP national headquarters.

They bought the forms on Thursday as part of their contributions to the project.

Leading the team, Otunba Olumide Adekunbi noted that Adaramodu’s capacity and competencies to lead the state forward is undeniable, judging from their experiences with him.

Adekunbi said the form donation was one of the various supports being outlined for his aspiration.

It would be recalled that Adaramodu declared his intention to run for the office of the governor of Ekiti State in March this year.

He has since received the blessings of wide sections of the party leadership, stakeholders and royal fathers.

Donating the forms to him at his residence, Adaramodu, who was delighted at the gesture, said his vision “to make the state a healthy self-sufficient community of proud citizens and the best place to live in Nigeria” remains on course.

According to the aspirant, the PDP remains the hope of Nigerians, particularly Ekiti State, where functional governance has been suffering.

He said: “In practical terms, the current administration in Ekiti state is sound on paper in policy formation, but lacks the needed impetus to translate such into reality for the common good of all.

“We are in this race to drive impactful improvements and sustainable development that meet the needs of our people.”

The one-time Economic Adviser to the UK Government, who has in the last two years been preaching peace among party members in the State, said: “For us in the PDP, there is no gainsaying the fact that our people are tired of APC in Ekiti State.

“We need to close ranks more, resolve our differences and walk into our deserved victory come 2022.

“The government house is ready for us come next year and I promise victory for this party.”