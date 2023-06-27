Eid-el Kabir: Gov. Mutfwang urges Muslims to imbibe love, selflessness

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has urged Muslim faithful to imbibe the virtues of love, selflessness and sacrifice to mankind, as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el Kabir.

The Governor made the call in a congratulatory message to Muslims faithful in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, Tuesday in Jos, the State’s capital.

He said that they should use the celebration to reflect on the virtues of charity and selflessness, and be determined to submit totally to the will of God, while working toward building a more united and peaceful state.

“The 2023 Eid-el Kabir celebration is of particular great significance to us as a people because it affords us the opportunity to invoke God’s blessings on our leaders, as they strive to provide us with the qualitative leadership we desire.

“I want to reassure you that the security challenges we have faced in recent times are being tackled.

‘’My government is committed to ensuring the security of your lives and property. I am confident in God that before long, Plateau will regain its enviable status as the home of peace and tourism,” he said.

Mutfwang, while wishing Muslim Ummah a peaceful celebration, called for concerted efforts and commitment by residents to be united in charting a new course and building the state of their dreams.