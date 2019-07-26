The member representing Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dr. Alex Egbona, was on Thursday appointed the Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum, Downstream Sector.

The announcement was made by the House of Representatives Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on the floor of the House.

Only on Wednesday, Egbona was named member of the ad hoc committee for the revival of moribund seaports in the country.

He was also named into the ad hoc committee to investigate employments in some federal government ministries, departments and agencies.

The ad hoc committee has five weeks to turn in their report.

In an interview with a select group of journalists shortly after the plenary, Egbona restated his commitment to a robust representation of the Abi/Yakurr people in the lower chamber of the National Assembly, with particular attention to employment and empowerment opportunities.

He said his appointment as deputy chairman of the committee on the downstream sector of the National Assembly was not for himself, but for the people of his constituency, whom he said would be the greatest beneficiaries.

He said: “From day one, I have maintained the position that my election into the House of Representatives was not for myself or any member of my family. Those around me know that I take much more seriously, the interest of the common man than even my own interests.

“From my first day in the House, all I have done and all that I will do have been and will be in the interest of the people of my constituency. Now that I have been considered to be the deputy chairman of the House committee on petroleum downstream, I can say clearly that this one again belongs to my people.

“Whatever I will do in the committee, my first consideration will be the interest of those people back home who considered me worthy to be elected to represent them in the lower arm of the National Assembly.”