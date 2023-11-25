Egbewole hails Ali’s appointment as Professor of Law Practice

The Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, has rejoiced with Malam Yusuf Ali, SAN, on his recent appointment as a Professor of Law Practice by the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State.

Egbewole, in a statement signed by the Unilorin’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, described the appointment as “well deserved”.

He said the distinguished jurist eminently deserved the honour in view of his vast erudition and enormous contributions to the building and expansion of knowledge in the field of legal education.

He described Ali as a longstanding friend of Unilorin and also a great mentor and close ally of about five decades from whom he and many others have learnt so many things over the years.

Egbewole explained that Ali’s expertise in legal practice and contributions to the progress of the nation’s legal profession in the last four decades are legendary and exceptional, and needed to be tapped.

The vice-chancellor, who is also the Secretary-General of the Association of West African Universities (AWAU), noted that the appointment of Ali would greatly boost service delivery at FUOYE’s Law Faculty and enable the young institution to produce sound lawyers.

“The appointment would not only be beneficial to the students of the university’s Faculty of Law but also be of tremendous benefit to other teachers at the Faculty and the University at large.

“They will all have the privilege of regular interactions with a great legal mind on past and contemporary development in legal practice and similar fields at local and international levels,” he said.

Egbewole recalled that Ali, who is former Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Osun State University, Osogbo, has trained scores of lawyers in his chambers and some local and foreign universities.

He noted that the legal luminary has also written several important books on one aspect of law or the other over the years.

Egbewole commended the authorities of FUOYE for appointing Ali, adding that it is high time that the nation’s universities went outside their shores to pull out eminent and resourceful professionals.

He added that the appointment would enhance knowledge transmission and general academic development as well as attendant deepening of professionalism.