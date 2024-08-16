Edo taskforce arrests 11 cultism suspects

The Edo Special Taskforce on Anti-Cultism has arrested 11 suspected cultists in a series of raids across the state within two months of its establishment.

Chris Nehikhare, State Commissioner of Communication and Orientation, who is also a member of the taskforce, said this.

Nehikhare, who spoke on Thursday in Benin, the state capital, said the arrests were part of a comprehensive effort to rid the state of cultism.

He said: “We are committed to restoring peace and security in our state, and we will stop at nothing to achieve this goal.

“The governor has made it clear that the newly enacted anti-cultism law will be enforced to its fullest extent.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the taskforce, headed by the State Director, Department of State Services, was established in June by the government amidst increasing cult killings.

Since its inauguration, the commissioner said the taskforce has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to crushing cultism.

Nehikhare said: “Initial efforts focused on education and persuasion, engaging with communities and stakeholders to dissuade youths from joining cults.

“However, the taskforce has now shifted its focus to enforcement, making several arrests of key cult members across the state.”

He warned cult members in the state to renounce their affiliations or face the full wrath of the law.

The Commissioner said: “No one is above the law.

“No political, religious, ethnic, or social standing will protect anyone involved in cult activities.

“This is just the beginning.

“We will not rest until Edo is free from the clutches of cultism.

“This is a fight we will win.”

According to Nehikhare, the taskforce is committed to continuing its crackdown on cultism, with a long list of targets.

He said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as a discreet investigation into the case was concluded.

