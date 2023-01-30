Ebubeagu operatives arrest APGA supporter for allegedly destroying APC boards

Amobi Ujar, an All Progressives Grand Alliance supporter in Ebonyi State, has been arrested by operatives of the Ebubeagu security outfit for alleged vandalism and destruction of All Progressives Congress campaign materials.

Friday Nnanna-Ujor, Commander, Ebubeagu, confirmed the arrest to newsmen in an interview on Sunday in Abakaliki.

He said the suspect was arrested at Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State while carrying out the alleged dastardly act.

He explained that contrary to the falsehood circulated on social media of the alleged frame-up, attack and beating of the suspect by men of the outfit, the suspect was caught vandalising and destroying campaign banners belonging to the APC.

He said: “Don’t call it an attack because attack is war-like.

“But the truth of the matter is that the suspect, who is an APGA supporter in Afikpo North, was caught vandalising campaign banners and destroying billboards of APC candidates and so, my men arrested him.

“Nobody is framing anybody up as far as the issue of campaign billboards is concerned in Ebonyi.

“People will destroy campaign materials in the state and allege that APC members are responsible.

“Even in meetings, Governor Dave Umahi has severally said that nobody should touch any campaign materials of any candidate despite party affiliations and so, we strictly keep to that instruction.

“And, even in this state, we have severally caught PDP members tearing billboards of PDP candidates.

“This is just to let you know that we are non-partisan and that we do our job without being biased.

“So, the boy was arrested for committing a crime.

“He was not framed up, he was not forced to confess, he was not attacked, he was arrested for committing a crime.

“Once we are done with our preliminary investigation, we will hand him over to the police for further investigation and arraignment in court for prosecution.”

Meanwhile, a relative of the suspect, who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity, said that Ujar received a phone call from a supposedly Ebubeagu informant who lured him to the Why Worry area of Amaehara village in Afikpo North.

The relative claimed that Ujar was allegedly beaten to coma by operatives of the outfit, who hung the campaign banner of Umahi on his neck and forced him to make a “confessional statement” against himself and his party, APGA.

The source said the victim, being an auto-technician, felt he was called to “Why Worry” to fix a faulty vehicle for some holidaymakers, not knowing that he was lured out to be killed.

The source further alleged that some bad eggs in the Ebubeagu outfit who are card-carrying members of the APC were the ones engaging in the alleged tearing of campaign posters and destruction of campaign billboards of opposition candidates.

The source said: “Ujar is just a victim of circumstance.

“He was in his house when someone called him and asked him to come to ‘Why Worry’ and all of a sudden, the Ebebeagu people pounced on him and started beating him.

“If not for the presence of passersby, maybe they could have even killed him.

“He was beaten and forced to say he was working for the APGA to pull down all the campaign materials of APC candidates in the area.

“But we know these are all lies.

“He didn’t do anything.

“Some sponsored APC agents are the ones allegedly pulling down campaign materials of other opposition politicians in the area and the entire state.”