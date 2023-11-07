Ebonyi Summit: Two participants give birth during event

Oswald Agwu

Two women: Chinenye Nwovu and Christiana Idebia, delivered their babies during a Health Summit organised by the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency at the Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

They are from Izzi Unuhu and Onyirigbo in Abakaliki and Ebonyi Local Government Areas of the State respectively.

Nwovu and Idebia went into labour as Governor Francis Nwifuru was addressing participants at the summit.

They were immediately rushed to nearby primary healthcare centres where they delivered a baby boy and a girl respectively.

The women, who are enrollees in the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Scheme under the Basic Healthcare Provision fund, were part of delegates for the summit aimed at sensitising the public on the gains of enrolling in the health insurance packages of the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency.

The primary healthcare officers, Christiana Idenyi and Felicia Ebele of Nkaliki Unuhu and Onyirigbo Primary healthcare centres respectively, who brought the women to the summit, confirmed that they were delivered of their babies totally free of cost at the health facilities they were taken to, adding that such was the case because they had enrolled in the state health insurance scheme.

Breaking the news towards the end of the summit amidst joyful cheers from other participants and government officials present, the health officers appreciated the management of Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency for the assistance given to them in managing the women.

Narrating the Development to newsmen, Ebele said: “I came with the woman and others from Onyirigbo in Ebonyi Local Government Area for the summit.

“After staying for about two hours here, the woman started having pains and rushed out, and when I ran to meet her, the membrane was already ruptured.

“As I was rushing to get a tricycle to take us to a nearby health centre, an EBSHIA dispatch rider immediately brought his and took us to the nearby Mother and Child Health Centre, Azuiyiokwu, where she was delivered safely of a bouncing baby girl.

Idenyi said her woman was delivered of a bouncing baby boy at Nkaliki Unuhu health centre, less than a kilometre from the venue of the summit, where she is the health officer in charge.

Reacting to the development, the Executive Secretary, EBSHIA, Dr. Divine Igwe, commended the health workers for their prompt action.

Igwe encouraged Ebonyi citizens to take advantage of the many health insurance packages of the Agency to secure better health care services at minimal or no cost.