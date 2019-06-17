The National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday that Ebonyi residents paid the highest average price for purchase of petrol in the month of May.

The bureau said this in a report titled: `Premium Motor Spirit Price Watch for May, 2019′, released in Abuja.

NBS added that residents of Ebonyi paid an average of N146.25 per litre for the product, while those of Kwara paid N146.14 per litre just as those of Niger paid N146.11 per litre.

This showed that the residents bought the product a little higher than the official pump price of N145 per litre.

Meanwhile, Enugu, Katsina, and Gombe states were the states with lowest average price as the product was sold there below the official pump price in the month under review.

Residents of Enugu bought the product at N143.55 per litre, while Katsina residents bought it at N142.50, and those in Gombe at N141.08.

According to the report, average price paid by consumers for petrol decreased by -3.4 per cent year-on-year and -0.06 per cent month-on-month to N145.0 in May from N145.9 in April.

Meanwhile, average price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) decreased by -1.15 per cent month-on-month and 10.78 per cent year-on-year to N228.02 in May 2019 from to N230.67 in April 2019.

The bureau said the states with the highest average price of diesel were Borno (N266.67), Adamawa (N245.63), and Cross River (N245.28).

Also, it said the states with the lowest average price of diesel were Nasarawa (N206.93), Ekiti (N206.65), and Benue. (N203.33).

Field work for the report was done solely by more than 700 NBS staffers in all states of the federation.

The staffers were supported by supervisors, who were monitored by internal and external observers.

Fuel prices were collected across all the 774 local government areas across all the states and the Federal Capital Territory from more than 10,000 respondents and locations.

The price reflected actual prices at which households said they actually bought the fuel together with the prices reportedly sold by the fuel suppliers.

The average of all these prices was then reported for each state and the average for the country is the average for the state.