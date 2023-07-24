Ebonyi: Presbyterian Church gets new presbytery, inaugurate pioneer officials

828 828

Oswald Agwu

The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria has inaugurated a new Presbytery in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

Also commissioned by the Church were the newly elected officials of the Presbytery with Right Reverend Chidi Igwe and Reverend Timothy Ikpo as Moderator and Clerk respectively.

The new Presbytery, Abakaliki South Presbytery, is made up of eight parishes spreading across parts of Abakaliki, Ebonyi and Izzi Local government areas of the State.

It was carved out of the old Abakaliki Presbytery of the Church.

The inauguration service was held on Sunday at St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Azuiyiokwu Model Parish, Abakaliki.

Presbyteries are the Third Administrative Court of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, following after the General Assembly and the Synod.

Performing the inauguration rites, the Moderator, East Central Synod of the Church, Right Rev. Ikenga Ndukwe, explained that the parishes involved, having been found to be in good standing with their mother Presbytery, have also received the blessings of the General Assembly of the Church to exist as a presbytery for the continued advancement of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

He prayed to God that the new presbytery would provide a further platform for meeting the spiritual and other needs of members as well as for the growth and development of the church.

Ndukwe added: “And may it be that these your children will find in this new presbytery a refuge in times of trouble, instruction for growth in the Christian life, and opportunities to serve you as they serve one another.

“And may it be that this new presbytery will be a strong witness to your redeeming love as they seek to grow in this place….”

In a sermon, the preacher and Moderator of Ezza Presbytery, Right Rev. Israel Izuogu, emphasised that creation of new branches are for the continued growth of the church, not for division and strife.

Speaking on the topic: “Called to be Witnesses,” Izuogu charged Ministers of God and indeed all Christians to always strive to spread the redemptive message of Jesus Christ with genuine proofs, adding that such would enhance the growth of the Church.

He further charged preachers of the gospel to be consistent in their faith and messages in order to produce results.

Further admonishing the officers and members of the new presbytery, the immediate past Prelate and General Assembly Moderator of the Church, His Eminence Nzie Nsi Eke, charged the officers to consolidate on the foundation of the Church where many have made various sacrifices in the past to keep.

Drawing inspiration from John 9:4, Eke admonished them to be diligent and dedicated in service, praying for God’s guidance and strength upon them.

In an interview, the pioneer Moderator, Chidi Igwe, described his new responsibility as both exciting and burdensome.

Igwe said: “Excited because it is a new phase, a new height and a new responsibility.

“Burdened because, being the first, if you don’t work hard to raise a standard, lay a strong foundation, everything will collapse.”

Igwe expressed optimism that the grace of God, coupled with his experiences as the past Moderator of the Old Abakaliki Presbytery, would enable him take the new Presbytery to greater heights.

He added that the recent multiplication of administrative courts portends growth, increase and way forward for the Presbyterian Church.

He prayed God to give the church continued grace to achieve her evangelistic mission in Nigeria and beyond.

The decision to inaugurate the Presbytery was reached in February 2023 during the meeting of the East Central Synod’s Executive Committee.