Ebonyi health varsity students speak at party with Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has celebrated the New Year with students of the newly established David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Uburu.

The celebration took place on Friday at the Governor’s hometown in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area.

The students, numbering about 300, from the various faculties and departments of the school were treated to a rich banquet with the Governor.

Each of them also went home with gifts of clothing, cash and other consumables from the Governor.

Addressing the students, Umahi charged them to dedicate themselves to their studies in keeping with the set standards of the school.

He announced the institution of a yearly award of N1 million to the student with the highest Cumulative Average Grade Point in all the levels of the school.

He said: “We have very high expectation from the university.

“And that’s the reason we made it compulsory that no student lives outside the campus.

“Every year, I will be holding this type of get-together with you people and the person with the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average will be awarded N1 million.”

The Governor directed the Vice Chancellor, Professor Jesse Uneke, to establish an honour board, where the names of the award winners would be published yearly as further motivation for other students.

Warning the students against involvement in any secret association or cult, the Governor pledged to build more hostels for the students and purchase buses for their social outings.

He added: “Construction of more new hostels for the female students would begin next week to ensure that the school does not lack accommodation.”

Umahi further donated to the students 30 cows and bags of rice to boost their feeding.

The Vice Chancellor in a remark explained that the University, which started with only 53 students in the 2020/2021 academic session, has about 651 students admitted in the 2021/2022 academic session.

He noted that apart from those who secured admission through the UTME, some of the students transferred from both Nigerian and foreign universities to the school while others got admission through direct entry.

Unease said: “As of yesterday, we have recorded 278 students who have completed their registration.

“Others are still going through their documentation processes.

“I want to say that their parents were overjoyed when they brought their children to the school.

“So we are happy Sir, for the privilege you have given us to be part of the legacies you have set.”

Some of the students who spoke at the event, including the Students Union leader, Chinemerem Nwankwo, Obianuju Ekwe and Favour Ngene, described their experience in the University as amazing, and appreciated the Governor for his rare generosity to them.

Ekwe said: “My experience at the University has been amazing.

“We have enough and the right facilities for our studies, and I believe with these facilities, it has been able to get the best out of us.

“Our results can speak for us.

“Our hostels are also very conducive for us to learn.”

Winner Ejiogu, one of the students who transferred from an American University, added: “I did my pre-medicals in America, and when I saw the school, it was an American standard.

“When I came back to Nigeria, my dad didn’t want me to go to a school completely different from what I was used to.

“So, when he saw the school, he insisted I must be here, and I have no regrets so far being here.”

Highlight of the event was the presentation to the Governor a portrait of him made by one of the students.