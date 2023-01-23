Ebonyi declares two-day public holiday for PVC’s collection

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has declared a two-day public holiday from Thursday to Friday for all civil and public servants, including primary and secondary schools, for the collection of Permanent Voter Card (PVC) in the state.

Umahi said this on Monday in a statement issued in Abakaliki by Uchenna Orji, Commissioner for Information and State Orientation.

He said that this was in consideration of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s deadline for the collection of PVC nationwide.

“This is to enable the good people of Ebonyi, who are yet to collect their PVCs to proceed to their respective Local Government PVC Collection Centres to collect theirs, bearing in mind that the last day of collection is on Sunday, Jan. 29,” Umahi said.