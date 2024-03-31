Easter: Primate Ayodele releases seven-point prayer for Nigerians

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has urged Nigerians to embrace charity in commemoration of the Easter celebration.

Primate Ayodele made the demand in a statement signed on Sunday by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

He called on Nigerians to emulate Jesus Christ who died for the sake of mankind by embracing each other and extending love without any form of discrimination and regard for differences.

He posited that Nigeria as a country is going through difficult times in terms of economy, security and administration, admonishing citizens to stay united, support one another and engage in charitable deeds in order to help the needy, downtrodden and less privileged.

He said: “As we celebrate the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, I want to urge Nigerians to embrace each other regardless of our religion, ethnicity, tribe, languages and every form of differences. Jesus Christ died for mankind without any form of discrimination; likewise, we should emulate Him by extending love to everyone around us.

“As a country, we are going through difficult times; the prices of commodities have increased, we are still struggling with our economy, there is insecurity in some places, there is so much hardship in the land therefore, we need to stay united and support ourselves. Let those who have share with people that are lacking because we all need each other in this trying time.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele expressed the need for citizens to pray for Nigeria and political leaders in the country for divine intervention into the nation’s affairs.

He mentioned seven areas God has directed the citizens to pray about for the success of the current administration.

He said: “The government of the country needs our help as citizens; let’s seize the celebration of Easter to pray for our leaders because the state of the nation needs divine intervention. Every religion should come together to pray for our country; we need to ask God to help us out of the situation we have found ourselves.

Also Read

“Also, what God is directing us to pray about as we celebrate Easter are economic recovery, security, peaceful co-existence, health sector, national stability, state of anarchy, and good health for President Tinubu. These areas would determine the future of our dear Nation, Nigeria. I urge all religion to seek the face of God concerning these areas.”