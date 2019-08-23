The victorious D’Tigress team and some members of the Nigeria Basketball Federation Board led by its President, Engr. Musa Kida, paid a courtesy call on the newly-appointed Minister of Sport, Sunday Dare, in his office in Abuja.

The brief ceremony, which had in attendance the Permanent Secretary and high ranking officials of the Ministry of Sports, saw the presentation of the 2019 Afrobasket Women trophy to the Minister.

While presenting the trophy, Kida described the occasion as a significant one which marks the beginning of many things to come for the new minister while in office.

He said the courtesy call was the federation’s way of welcoming Dare to office while celebrating the 2019 Afrobasket feat with him as the number one sports administrator in Nigeria.

He said: “We are glad as a federation that we are the first to welcome the new minister to office with a trophy which we won in Senegal.

“This is not just another event for us as NBBF, it is a landmark achievement as we have been presented with such a golden opportunity to interface personally with the Honourable Minister.”

Kida said at a crucial time like this with many international events to prosecute, it was imperative for the NBBF board to visit the minister and have firsthand information about what is happening within the federation.

He said: “Our men are in China and we all know how they got there.

“The women are the current African Champions.

“So, we needed to see the Minister and tell him about our plight.

“We are quite hopeful with the meeting we had with the Honourable Minister that things can only get better.”

While addressing the team, Dare said: “Basketball has come to stay in this country.

“You serve as ambassador for other girls and for the youth that we want to develop.

“I want to thank you for this victory.

“Nigerians want to thank you for this second victory.”

Dare challenged the NBBF board and the D’Tigress to intensify their hard work, stressing that the result of hard work is more work.

He said: “We want more laurels.

“The government of President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to give the D’Tigress the support it needs both financially and otherwise.

“You heard how the President followed the games and at some point once we have a confirmed date, D’Tigress will be in Abuja and I will lead them to present the cup to President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Present at the event were the duo of D’Tigress players, Sarah Imovbioh and Kunaiyi Pallas Akpannah, who represented the team, while the NBBF had in attendance, Babatunde Ogunade, Colonel Sam Ahmedu (retd) and Alhaji Abba Kaka.