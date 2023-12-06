Drivers who killed two-year-old, another detained by police

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested one reckless truck driver identified as Emmanuel Alfred and one other who recklessly killed another road user and a two-year-old girl in separate motor accidents in the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, made the revelation in a statement on Tuesday.Odutola narrated that on December 3, 2023, a vehicle rammed into the driver of a commercial bus with registration number: KWARA AFN 890 YNL, identified as Alfa Rafiu, of Ile Ofearan in Kwara State, who was repairing his Toyota Hiase Bus, which was well parked by the roadside after developing a fault.

She said: “The driver, Alfa Rafiu, lost his life on the spot.

“The corpse has been deposited at the Real Divine Touch Mortuary in Ibafo.

“The vehicle has been recovered at the police station for safekeeping purposes.”

In a related development, another fatal accident occurred at Warewa when one Tunde Popoola reported on December 2, 2023 that when he was driving along Ganu Road, while getting to the 12th Avenue entrance, a driver did not notice that his rear tire had rammed over a child and continued driving.

Odutola added: “When people around the area saw what happened, they shouted at the driver, who then stopped to know what went wrong.

“The driver and other people rushed the two-year-old to the Patti Robbo Clinic, but they were later referred to the Broadland Hospital in Magboro.

“Unfortunately, the two-year-old was later confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The driver has been properly detained.

“The child’s corpse had been released for burial after the family insisted on taking the deceased victim’s corpse.”

Odutola said the Command’s Commissioner, CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, has warned the drivers in the state to avoid reckless driving and obey traffic, especially during this Yuletide season, noting that the police will not hesitate to prosecute any driver who causes death or injuries to other road users.