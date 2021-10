Popular Disk Jockey and billionaire’s daughter, Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, has shared photos from her matriculation ceremony at Oxford University.

While sharing the photos, Cuppy revealed that she worked very hard to be admitted into the prestigious school.

Her caption reads:

”HUGE? Matriculation Day at @Oxford_Uni. This ceremony confers my membership as a student! Worked my ass off to get in and it’s paid off!”