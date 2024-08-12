Difficulties: God will surely send a messiah — Prelate Akpanika

Nigerians have been called upon to face the present hardship in the country with hope and equanimity.

Prelate and Moderator of General Assembly, Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Ekpeyong Akpanika, made the call.

Akpanika spoke during the official opening of the 26th biennial General Assembly meeting of the Church on Saturday at the Federal Polytechnic Unwana in Afikpo, Ebonyi State, venue of the meeting.

He maintained that God, who is not oblivious of the sufferings in the land, would surely send a messianic leader to deliver Nigeria from her woes.

The cleric acknowledged the enormity of the pains which Nigerians face in the present time, but admonished all to be patient, adding that there is God’s purpose behind the entire happenings.

Akpanika said: “Nigerians should hold on.

“God has a purpose for everything, and I believe that at the appointed time, God will give us a saviour that will be able to deliver this nation.

“Presently, there is so much about suffering, pains in this country, but as children of God, we definitely have to be patient.

“Like in the days of the travails of Israel, we realise that at the appointed time, God was able to deliver and grant them freedom.

“So, I believe that at the appointed time, God will do same for Nigeria.”

Speaking on the meeting, the Prelate said it was a vital part of the Presbyterian mission.

Akpanika explained that the purpose was to report, assess, evaluate and examine the church’s activities for the past years, and to reinvigorate and equip the leaders with the knowledge necessary to improve on their given assignments for the coming years.

He added: “It is also important for us to note that it provides us the unique opportunity for spiritual renewal, practical empowerment and to deepen our bonds of fellowship.

“It is usually a time for us to come together, get fresh insight of our activities within the period under review, and to help us refocus on our mandate at all levels of our church life with renewed vigour and faith.”

Delivering the Keynote Address, a Cleric and scholar with the Church, Obinna Elijah, regretted that extreme politicking, professional jealousy and insensitivity to the welfare of retired priests have bedevilled present day churches.

He charged the PCN to explore all strategies towards strengthening the peace and unity of the Church, set appropriate structures for youth empowerment and welfare of the retired ministers, other elderly members of the church and people with disabilities.

Speaking on the church’s general worship theme for the year: “More than conquerors,” Elijah stated: “Out theme for the year is an assurance that nothing whatsoever can separate us from the love of God.

“Once we have God on our side, we shall fear nothing.”

The immediate past Prelate of the church, Nzie Nsi Eke, who presided over the prayer session, asked God for the unity of the church, the nation Nigeria and their leaders, among other requests.

The event featured awards to outstanding ministers and members of the church.

Some of the awardees who spoke to newsmen, including Ogbonnaya Okogeri and Ugo Okogeri, appreciated the church for finding them worthy.

They pledged to redouble the attributes for which the church has found them worthy of recognition.

The Presbyterian Church came to Nigeria on April 8, 1846 as the Church of Scotland Mission.

