Diaspora investment crucial to Nigeria’s economic prosperity — NiDCOM boss

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has reiterated that Nigeria’s economic prosperity could be galvanised through a structured Diaspora Investment.

The NIDCOM boss made this revelation at a strategic meeting with an investment group, Optiva Capital, in Abuja.

Dabiri-Erewa said the collaboration between Optiva Capital Partners and NiDCOM signals a pivotal step towards harnessing the potential of Nigeria’s Diaspora community, fostering sustainable economic growth, and strengthening ties between the Diaspora and their homeland.

She added that the NiDCOM is willing to partner with Optiva Capital Partners in advancing diaspora investment and leveraging the capabilities of Nigerians living abroad.

The Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM expressed satisfaction as the meeting aligns with the Commission’s core objectives, highlighting the significance of fostering a structured and symbiotic relationship with the Diaspora, stressing the importance of trust building.

She further stated that the Diaspora Investment Structure would be privately driven, operated by and for the Diaspora community through platforms such as the Nigerians in Diaspora Investment Summit, which serves as a linkage for diasporans to invest in various sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

“NiDCOM serves as the bridge connecting Nigeria and its Diasporans, facilitating mutual growth and development,” she stated.

Jane Kimemia, Chief Executive Officer, Optiva Capital Partners, expressed satisfaction with NiDCOM’s warm engagement, promising to strategically work with the Commission to double diaspora investment opportunities, fostering new business ventures for the diaspora to reinvest in their homeland.

Optiva Capital Partners is a prominent wealth management firm with specialisation in investment immigration, investment advisory and insurance services.