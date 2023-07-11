Despite Rivers absence, PDP Governors task FG on insecurity

828 828

With the absence of their Rivers State counterpart, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has called on the Federal Government FG to tackle insecurity in the country.

The PDP governors made the appeal in a communique issued after their meeting Tuesday in Abuja.

The communique was read by the Forum’s Chairman, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

Mohammed said that the Governors at the meeting expressed their concerns on the deteriorating security situation in the country, especially the destruction of lives and properties in Plateau and Zamfara States, among others.

“The meeting consequently advised the Federal Government and security agencies to rise to the situation and bring the situation under control.

“In the interim, the Forum would cooperate with the Federal Government on issues concerning the welfare of Nigerians and good governance while striving to maintain the independence and autonomy of the forum through offering constructive criticisms where necessary,” Mohammed said.

He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security agencies and the FG to be neutral in the conduct of the off-season elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States.

Mohammed said that the meeting resolved to work together and unite the forum.

“The aim of the forum is to provide a platform for peer review of issues, policies, programmes and achievements (legacy projects) of member-Governors across the PDP States,” he said.

Asked of their stand on a PDP substantive National Chairman, Mohammed said it is an affair for the party to decide not the governors.

All the governors elected on the platform of PDP were in attendance except that of Rivers,Siminalayi Fubara.

When asked why he was not at the meeting, Mohammed explained that Fubara took the excuse that he would not be able to attend.

The Forum Chairman however assured that all PDP governors are united.