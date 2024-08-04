Despite President Tinubu’s appeal, protest continues in Osun

Protest organisers in Osun State have said they will meet to decide the next line of action after President Bola Tinubu appealed to protesters to suspend their protest and come for dialogue.

Ajala Adetunji, Osun State Coordinator of Coalition of Concern Nigeria Citizens, the group spearheading the protest, said.

Adetunji said the presidential appeal will be reviewed by all involved in the protest.

He said: “The protest is not a one man show, especially as Osun’s case is concerned.

“As far as the presidential address this morning is concerned, Mr. President did not address any of our concerns.

“The President was not specific on what the government will do to address the demands of the youth.”

According to Adetunji, Tinubu’s call for dialogue is an open-end appeal, which does not have a clear indicator on what will be done.

“However, we are still going to meet to deliberate, but as it stands, the protest continues in Osun,” he said

Waheed Lawal, Chairman, Osun People’s Coalition Society, whose group is also part of the protest, said the presidential appeal will be deliberated upon by various groups involved in the protest.

Lawal said the leadership of the various groups involved in the protest will have to meet to decide on what to do following the appeal by the President.

He said: “The protest is an all Nigerian protest and Nigerians have to decide what the next course of action will be.

“However, I feel that the demands of Nigerians and the protesters were not addressed by the President, but the masses will decide what will be done next.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that President Tinubu, during his national address on Sunday, appealed to the protest organisers to suspend their action following the killings and destruction that were experienced over the last three days.

Protesters converged on Freedom Park in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Sunday, from where they marched out into the streets in continuation of the nationwide protest.

