Tinubu’s address: MURIC urges protesters to embrace dialogue

The Muslim Rights Concern has urged organisers of the #EndBadGovernance protest to embrace dialogue following the nationwide broadcast by President Bola Tinubu.

The Eagle Online recalls that President Tinubu addressed Nigerians in the early hours of Sunday over the nationwide protest.

Speaking on the development, MURIC, a faith-based human rights organisation, appealed to Nigerian youths and the organisers of the ongoing hunger protest to listen to the father of the nation by accepting the offer of dialogue made by him in the interest of peace and progress.

In a statement on Sunday by its Founder and Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addressed the nation today, Sunday, 4th August, 2024.

“It was a moment for sober reflection as his speech was deep, revealing, thought-provoking and full of hope.

“His speech came in response to appeals by well-meaning Nigerians who advised the president to address issues raised by protesters.

“MURIC appeals to Nigerian youths and the organisers of the ongoing hunger protest to listen to the father of the nation by accepting the offer of dialogue made by him in the interest of peace and the progress of our dear country.

“This is the time for leaders of the protests to make themselves available for meaningful dialogue between them and government officials on the way forward.

“Such dialogue will be an avenue for better understanding of efforts being made by government to ameliorate hardship in the country.

“It will also serve as an opportunity for leaders to add their own inputs where necessary.

“MURIC appeals to the leaders not to allow themselves to be used to extend the protest period beyond today, Sunday, 4th August 2024.

“They should call off the protest as a mark of respect for the father of the nation and in response to the president’s nationwide address.”

