A contender for the position of the Deputy Senate President in the incoming 9th National Assembly, Senator Francis Alimikhena, has refused to step down from the race despite the endorsement of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for the position by the South South zone of the All Progressives Congress.

Alimikhena made his position known on Sunday in Abuja.

He said despite the endorsement of Omo-Agege, he has not withdrawn from the race as being speculated in some quarters.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to speculations in some quarters claiming that I, Francis Alimikhena has stepped down from the race for the position of Deputy Senate President. I have not stepped down.

“I am still in the race. I have not stepped down for anybody. How will I step down and who will I step for?

“I am a ranking Senator, a principal officer of the Eight Senate, an experienced personality who had served on various ad-hoc committees in the just concluded Senate.

“I want to assure my colleagues of purposeful leadership. I want them to support and vote for me as the Deputy Senate President.

“I promise to provide purposeful leadership. I have the humility, the experience and temperament that is required for the office.

“I have been a very loyal party member, my relationship also cuts across party divide.”