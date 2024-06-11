Democracy Day: Tinubu to address Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu will address the nation in a broadcast on the occasion of Democracy Day at 7 am on Wednesday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

The statement read in part, “Television, radio, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to plug into the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast.”

The Federal Government had earlier declared Wednesday, June 12, 2024, as a public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerians on the occasion.

He urged Nigerians to remain steadfast on the tenets of democratic governance and reflect on the efforts of the founding fathers to ensure that Nigeria remains a united, secured, peaceful and indivisible entity

The minister called on Nigerians and friends of Nigeria to appreciate the progress that has been made and look forward to a better future for Nigeria’s Democracy.

Tunji-Ojo, who reiterated Tinubu’s commitment to positive reforms to revive the nation’s economy and enhance security, wished Nigerians a Happy Democracy Day celebration.