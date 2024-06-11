Emefiele printed ‘his own Naira,’ ignored design approved by Buhari – Ex-CBN director

A former Central Bank of Nigeria Director of Currency Operations, Ahmed Umar, has disclosed that the immediate past governor, Godwin Emefiele, printed his own design of the naira.



Umar disclosed this while giving evidence at the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Maitama.



The former CBN director said the features in the design approved by former President Muhammadu Buhari was different from the one Emefiele ordered to be printed.



Umar said, “The design approved by the President had a QR code, which the currency in circulation does not have. The positioning of the portrait was on the right side, that of the one printed by the CBN was on the left and the number scheme approved by the President is different from what the CBN produced.”



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had on May 15, arraigned Emefiele on four counts before Justice Maryanne Anenih of the FCT High Court.

Emefiele however denied the charge and was admitted to bail in the sum of N300 million.