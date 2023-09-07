Delta: PDP speaks on LP’s claim Gov. Oborevwori did not perform in 100 days

The Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has dismissed as hogwash the claims by the South South Chairman of the Labour Party, Chief Tony Ezeagwu, that the 100 days administration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is a non-event for, in his words: “Lacking spark of governance.”

The State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, made the position of the party known in a statement.

Osuoza said the Labour Party chieftain is deficient and incapable of comprehending and understanding what Governor Oborevwori has done in 100 days for the simple reason that he has been gallivanting all over the South South and even the Middle Belt, including Taraba State, which he unequivocally admitted during his press conference and is totally unaware of the remarkable strides.

He said: “Is that the person any right thinking person would now want to take seriously and lose sleep over his criticism laden with twisted logic? His views are no doubt derived from the hearsay of his acolytes and obviously formed in the figment of his imagination.

“In fact, Chief Tony Ezeagwu’s rant should be confined to the garbage bin of warped fantasy where it rightly belongs and treated as the ranting of an inconsequential opposition critic, despite his high sounding status.”

Highlighting what the Governor has done in his first 100 days, as a way of putting the achievements in proper perspective, Dr. Osuoza added: “The media space is already awash with stories and articles, detailing the doings of the Governor since he assumed office on May 29, 2023, and so we don’t need to rehash what is already in the public domain.

“But suffice it to say that the party aligns with all that the Governor’s media office has put out because they are verifiable by Deltans and a true representation of the impressive outings of the Governor these 100 days.

“We are particularly enthused by the persistent effort he is making through visiting communities and locations of construction sites, to monitor road works in fulfillment of his promise to ensure that ongoing projects from the last administration are completed and delivered, as well as making notations of what his administration will do in areas requiring Government’s presence.

“As a political party, we are proud that as it is normal practice with the policy of the PDP, Government is a continuum and so, in coming administrations must not become remiss in completing projects inherited from previous administrations.

“Such projects, numbering about 400, are in various stages of advanced work and completion.

“The Governor’s humanitarian effort that has culminated in the release of a substantial amount of money to pay outstanding pensions in the Local Governments, speaks glowingly about his commitment to ensure that Deltans of all ilks are happy. He has similarly released substantial amounts for payment of promotion arrears to benefiting civil servants in the State.

“His plan to procure vehicles for transportation and put them on the road to cushion the effect of transport as a result of the austere times is remarkable and commendable.

“Yet, the Governor is also not losing sight of his campaign promise to do MORE for the people of the State as encapsulated in his M.O.R.E Agenda of providing ‘Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced peace and security’.

“We have faith in his ability and commitment. We urge Deltans and residents in Delta State to be rest assured that Governor Oborevwori will keep to his promise to listen MORE and do MORE and that Deltans should therefore Expect MORE.

“Accordingly, Delta PDP family reiterates its commendation of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Governor of Delta State on this auspicious occasion of marking his administration’s 100 days in office with notable projects lined up to show for it, with amazing road maps pointing to valuable stuffs that Deltans should expect as the Governor is set to manifest his M.O.R.E agenda.

“Congratulations, Your Excellency.”