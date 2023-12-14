Delta group expresses concern over Ibori’s ties with APC

The Delta Consensus Group has expressed concern over reports of discord in the once united political family led by former Governor James Ibori, saying the unity forged by the group helped to frame peace in Delta State.

The group’s concern was expressed in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Manny Onye.

It said those it described as political adventurers who were major conspirators in Ibori’s troubles have now become his hangers-on.

The group spoke against the background of speculations in Delta State that Ibori had abandoned the Peoples Democratic Party over divisions with the immediate past Governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Onye said in the statement on Thursday: “As a non-partisan group concerned with projecting the interest of Delta State, we are seriously concerned over the allegiance of the former governor who is still held in high respect among the populace for his charismatic leadership.

“That leadership gave birth to his successors all of whom worked in one way or the other with him.”

Noting that the rumour that Ibori had pledged allegiance to one of the governorship candidates who is rumoured to have worked against him after he (Ibori) left office, the group said: “For many years while in office and out of office, many in the PDP remained loyal to Ibori while some within hours of losing sight of their political goals left the PDP family and flocked elsewhere.

“It is interesting that this select few who have been continuously reported to have betrayed Ibori have now become his new friends.”

Noting that a foreign political culture as preached by the All Progressives Congress cannot find traction in Delta State, the group further said: “The rumour mill has it that Chief Ibori is inclined to the APC. We do not begrudge him that especially if he can use it to win favours for Delta. However, we affirm that it should stop there because he knows the character of the party at the national level and at the state level is that of betrayal.”

The group said the former governor may not survive the psychological trauma of a second betrayal at the hands of his new friends in the APC.