Delta Assembly confirms 18 out of 26 Commissioner-nominees

828 828

The Delta State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed 18 out of 26 nominees forwarded to it by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for confirmation as Commissioners and members of the State Executive Council.

This followed their successful screening on the Assembly floor, presided by Speaker Dennis Guwor on Wednesday in Asaba.

Those screened were the immediate past Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu; Samuel Oligida; Prof. Johnbull Tonukari; Isaac Wilkie; and Pat Ajudua, the immediate past Chief Whip of the Assembly.

Others were Joan Ada-Anioma, Reuben Izeze (also former members of the Assembly), Chief Fidelis Tilije, Rose Ezewu, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme and Pride Uduaghan.

Also screened were Vincent Oyibode, Michael Anoka, Funyei Manager, Daniel Odinigwe, Onoriode Agofure, Sonny Ekedayen and Godknows Angeles.

READ ALSO:

· Fuel Subsidy: FG, Labour continue talks on palliatives

· NDE trains 50 youths on Sustainable Agricultural Development

· Diphtheria: Bauchi government confirms two deaths

In his remarks, the Speaker congratulated the nominees and urged them to be committed to the service of the state.

Guwor also commended the lawmakers for their commitment in screening the nominees.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank you for taking time to screen the nominees. You have done well,” he said.

Earlier, Aniagwu, who spoke on behalf of other nominees, commended the Governor for their nomination, adding that the MORE agenda of Oborevwori will in no doubt impact positively on the lives of the people of the state.

“With the calibre of persons that have been nominated for appointment as commissioners, the MORE agenda of the governor would impact on the lives of the people of Delta,” he said.

Aniagwu also urged the people of the state to be patient, adding that the MORE agenda of the governor would soon be felt across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Assembly will continue with the screening of the remaining eight nominees on Tuesday.