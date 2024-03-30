Davido unveils music faculty in Uganda varsity

Multiple-award-winning artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, unveiled the Faculty of Music and Arts at the International University of East Africa in Kampala, Uganda, on Thursday.
The Nigerian artiste disclosed this in videos and pictures shared on his Instagram story on Friday.
Davido was also given an award with the inscription, ‘Davido Hall’ for a hall named after him on the university campus.