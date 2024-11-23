Davido to black Americans: Why you shouldn’t return to Nigeria now

Nigeria’s Afrobeats sensation, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has offered reasons why black Americans in the United States of America should not relocate to Nigeria now.

He spoke against the backdrop that some black Americans are contemplating leaving the US following Donald Trump’s emergence as president.

Speaking on a podcast: “The Big Homies House,” Davido said: “It is not cool back home.

“The economy is in shambles.

“I do my part, I am an ambassador.

“When I go home and I am filming, I am not going to show the bad parts.

“I am talking about the situation in the country.

“Now the exchange rate is messed up, a lot of stuffs are not going well.

“The economy is just not good enough.

“The oil price is too high.

“Imagine the country that produces oil, paying more for it than a country importing oil.

“Regardless, entertainment is one of the things that has made Africa look good.

“We do not have the best leader.

“That is a fact.”

