Senator Ubah buried in country home amid eulogies 

The remains of late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who represented Anambra South Senatorial District, have been committed to mother earth at his Umuanukam, Otolo Nnewi country home in Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state amid eulogies.

Among those who hailed Senator Ubah at the burial on Friday was the Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo.

In a homily at the funeral service held at St. Peter Clever Parish, Umuanukam Otolo Nnewi, the Officiating Priest, Cardinal Peter Okpaleke of the Catholic Church, described the late lawmaker as a philanthropist.

According to Okpaleke, Ubah impacted positively on the lives of many people.

He recalled his philanthropic life, saying: “Ifeanyi Ubah has always strived to touch lives at all times.

“His life of service to humanity was exemplary for all to emulate.”

He also said that the demise of Ubah should serve as a lesson to those alive.

Okpaleke said: “Those alive should strive to live exemplary life, while on earth, in order to be remembered when they are gone.”

Soludo recalled his last moments with the deceased, pointing out that death was not part of the discussions he had with him.

He said: “I still remember when we met sometime in May this year, and I asked him that it seems he was nursing an ambition for something and he told me that he also would want to be part of it.

“And he also said that the only way out is for Sir Emeka Offor to convene a meeting at our instance.

“Then later, Emeka Offor also echoed the same thing, and we both agreed, and it was that meeting that we were still waiting for before someone sent me a massage about his death.

“I did not believe it until a senator called to tell me.

“I then called his wife and she confirmed it, but that was not what we discussed and agreed on.

“And I ask him: ’Is this what we discussed?’”

In a similar vein, the Director General, South East Governor’s Forum, Senator Uche Ekwunife, described late Ubah as “an avatar and sports enthusiast”, who was committed to youth development.

Ekwunife said: “You were an avatar, sport enthusiast, a rare gem committed to youth development, whose kind comes only once in a lifetime.

“In you, we saw the true essence of leadership and true definition of kindness; not just in titles and positions but in words and deeds.

“The impact you made and the lives you touched were second to none.

“You carried the burden of your people with grace, always prioritising the collective good over personal gain.”

NAN reports that Ubah, who died at 52 on July 27, 2024 in the United Kingdom, was survived by his wife, Uchenna Ubah, and five children.

