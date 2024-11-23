Lakurawa terrorists flushed out of Nigeria – Sen. Aliero

The representative of Kebbi Central Senatorial District, Adamu Aliero, says the Nigerian military has finally flushed out a terror group, Lakurawa, to Niger Republic.

The senator confirmed the development in a statement he iussed on Friday in Abuja, adding that this occurred on Tuesday.

Aliero said this followed the interventions of the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru; Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; and other critical stakeholders.

Aliero said: “We told the minister in no uncertain terms that if we play with the Lakurawa terrorists, what happened to the North East may happen to North West.

“It’s a war that can be finished within five days, and if we allow a repeat of North East in the North West, it would be devastating.

“The North West has more population, and richer in agricultural land, animal husbandry with rivers for good irrigation, fishing and other things, so we must secure the area.

“Do you know that they were bold enough to hang around and kept threatening the villagers until our military arrived on Tuesday (November 12) and pursued them as they ran into Niger Republic?

“Our troops can’t go beyond our international boundary.

“But it is now up to our existing military cooperation with the Nigerien military on stamping out banditry and insurgency to do the rest.

“As elected lawmakers, we will continue to work assiduously with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to keep the country safe, secure and stable because insecurity does not recognise race, religion, tribe, tongue or party affiliation. Security is everybody’s responsibility.”

