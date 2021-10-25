Dancer Janemena reacts to leaked voice note of her escapades

Social media influencer and dancer, Janemena, has reacted to the leaked voice note of Prince Kpokpogri and Merit Gold talking about his escapades with a certain Jane, who is married.

The leaked voice note involving Kpokpogri and Gold came into the public space via the social media a few weeks ago.

Recall that actress Tonto Dikeh alerted Janemena that Kpokpogri, her estranged ex-boyfriend, has her old and recent sex tapes.

However, Janemena through her lawyers wrote to the actress demanding a retraction of her claims and demanded N500 million as damages.

Reacting to the voice note, Janemena took to her Instastories to thank her husband and others for standing by her in the trying times.

She thanked her husband, Andre Plies, for holding it down with her and cleaning tears from her eyes.

She also thanked one of her sisters-in-law, adding that she has the best in-laws ever.

She ended by affirming that she is the one and only Mrs. Plies.

The dancer also appreciated her husband for holding it down when everyone else seemed to be against her, while describing Plies as her best friend for life.

Jane said she now understands what for better for worse means.

Jane also shared her proposal video to show how excited she was when her husband asked her to marry him.