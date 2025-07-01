2Baba backs polygamy, says men not sexually built for one woman

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, also known as 2Baba, has sparked online debate after claiming that it is nearly impossible for a man to remain sexually involved with just one woman, even if he loves her deeply.

2Baba made this stance while appearing in a podcast interview with Nedu.

He went on to explain that while individual men can choose to be faithful, the natural instinct often pushes otherwise, which has led many into trouble.

“I will speak for myself, but men are not built to be sexually involved with only one woman. A man can love one woman and give her his heart, but when it comes to sexual satisfaction, it’s difficult. It’s the biology of a man.

“It’s what has gotten so many people in trouble. We need to accept it. So many heartbreaks and unnecessary stress could be avoided if we simply acknowledged this reality,” he stated.

The shocking development generated controversy on social media, especially among his fellow celebrities.

While some agree with his perspective on human nature, others have criticised the statement as an excuse for infidelity.

The 49-year-old has seven children from three women — Sumbo Ajaba, Pero Adeniyi and Annie Macaulay.

He announced his separation and pending divorce from his wife Annie in January 2025.

In a recent development, 2Baba professed his love to Natasha Osawaru, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly.

