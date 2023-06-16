Dabiri-Erewa’s Twitter account hacked again

The Twitter account of the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has been hacked again.

The Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NiDCOM, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun, disclosed this.

Balogun, in a statement on Thursday, said: “This is to inform members of the public that the Twitter Account of Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has been hacked by some unscrupulous elements.

“Pleas kindly disregard any message from the account, as the obvious aim of the hackers is to spread falsehood and fake news in the name of Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to ignore any message from the Twitter handle @Abike Dabiri-Erewa until normalcy is hopefully restored.”

This will not be the first time the account will be hacked.