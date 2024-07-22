Customs auction 26,625 litres of impounded PMS in Cross River

The Cross River/Akwa Ibom Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has auctioned off 26,625 litres of impounded petrol to the public in Cross River State at a discount rate of N9000 per 25-litre keg.

Recall that the National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Controller HK Ejibunu, had on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, showcased huge seizures of petroleum products at Cross River/Akwa Ibom/FTZ Area Command headquarters in Calabar.

Speaking on Monday in Calabar, Ejibunu reiterated that the exercise was in continuation of efforts to disrupt and dismantle the network of cartels and smugglers of petrol, especially in the riverine areas.

According to Ejibunu, the operation is jointly coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser and the NCS in synergy with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory.

The auctioned-off seized 1,065 25-litre kegs of PMS, totalling 26,625 litres of PMS, together with one mode of conveyance, with a total DPV of N40,054,125 only were seized on different dates and locations across Agbaragba-Ikom, Akansoko road, Ikom-Ogoja road and other places within the zone.

He disclosed that the auction was conducted in strict adherence to existing laws and with the approval of the Controller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi.

Also Read:

Ejibunu however urged members of the petrol smuggling cartels to re-think and better go into legitimate businesses, saying, “We will continue to go after them as economic saboteurs, as there’s no place for their illegal activities.

“The NCS remains resolute in our mission to disrupt illegal trade activities. We will continue to enforce the law and ensure that those engaged in smuggling face the full consequences of their actions.”

Post Views: 0