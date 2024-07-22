KEDCO seeks peaceful reconciliation with aggrieved manufacturers

The Kano Electricity Distribution Plc. has urged the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, including other aggrieved customers to consider a peaceful and amicable settlement of its differences with the company.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Monday in Kano by the Head of KEDCO’S corporate communications, Sani Bala.

According to the statement, the DISCO pleaded with its entire customers to express some understanding, pointing out that it operates under strict regulations and promised to remain customer-centric at all times.

The statement partly reads, “KEDCO is calling for a round-table reconciliation with the aggrieved parties after its triumph in court against MAN, Nigeria Association of Small-Scale Industrialists (Kano State Chapter), Tofa Textile Limited, Dala Foods Nig. Ltd., Mama Sannu Ind. Ltd., BBY Super Sack Ltd., and Super Sack Co. Ltd. which filed a lawsuit in May 2024, seeking to halt the implementation of April 2024 Supplementary Order on Band A tariff increase.”

However, a Federal High Court of Nigeria, Kano Judicial Division, sitting in Kano, had on Friday, July 19, quashed the enforcement of the judgment because the suit lacked merit and therefore dismissed it without any cost.

In his judgement, the presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Simon Amobeda, also ordered that the three questions endorsed on the plaintiffs’ originating summons, challenging the credibility, validity, and legality of the April 2024 Supplementary Order are resolved in the negative and against the plaintiffs.

Furthermore, he upheld that contrary to the arguments of the plaintiffs, the April 2024 Supplementary Order was validly made pursuant to the Multi-Year Tariff Order 2024, which was made after stringent compliance with the provisions of section 116 (6), (7), (8), (9), and 10 of the Electricity Act.

Amobeda said, “The plaintiff failed to produce any cogent, credible, and convincing evidence before the Court that shows Band A customers were treated worse than other categories, therefore, it is only justifiable that Band A users pay more than another category of customers, being the ones entitled to more electricity supply per day.

“I therefore dismiss the plaintiffs’ claim that the April 2024 Supplementary Order to the MYTO 2024 was discriminatory, unlawful, and unconstitutional.”

The KEDCO Board and Management noted that manufacturers are very important, affirming that they will continue to support manufacturers with improved cost-efficient supply in the Kano DISCO franchise area.

