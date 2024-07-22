Customs to Nigerians: Refrain from using ‘Tokunbo’ tyres

The Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigerian Customs Service, has urged Nigerians to refrain from the use of second-hand tyres, popularly known as ‘Tokunbo tyres’, in order to stem incessant cases of road crashes.

The command’s comptroller, Mr James Ojo, gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

Ojo explained that the use of such tyres was one of the factors contributing to road crashes in the state and Nigeria at large.

The comptroller advised the public to buy new tyres rather than used ones because they would last longer and safer on the highway.

Ojo said that though everyone understood the current economic situation in the country, he, however, stressed the need for people to do the right thing to avoid unnecessary loss of life.

“These pneumatic tyres, popularly known as Tokunbo tyres, are deemed unsuitable for our highways because a significant number of them have exceeded their recommended lifespan from their manufacturing dates.

“In addition, any usage beyond this duration can pose a significant risk to motorists and put their lives in jeopardy,” he said.

The comptroller reiterated NCS’ commitment to protect local economy and safety on the roads, as well as uphold the integrity of the nation’s borders.

