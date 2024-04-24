Crystal Palace linked with Wilfred Ndidi

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is reportedly attracting interest from the Premier League.

The 27-year-old is one of the Foxes’ longest-serving players having arrived at the King Power Stadium in January 2017.

During that time, the Nigeria international has established himself as a club legend, starring during the FA Cup-winning campaign during 2020-21 and making a total of 270 appearances in all competitions.

However, Ndidi has now reached a point in his Leicester career where he is due to be out of contract at the end of the current season.

At the present time, he is attempting to guide the East Midlands outfit to promotion to the Premier League, getting on the scoresheet during the 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

Leicester will be promoted should they prevail in two of their last three Championship fixtures, yet their financial woes off the pitch means that there are issues ahead.

The club are currently in a position where they cannot sign new players or renew the contracts of any player whose deal expires in June, something which affects Ndidi.

As a result, clubs in the Premier League and around Europe will naturally be contemplating a move for a player who has 16 goals and 17 assists during his time with Leicester.

According to talkSPORT, Crystal Palace are monitoring the situation in the hope of negotiating a deal with Ndidi at the end of the season.

Recently-appointed head coach Oliver Glasner is in a position where he can start to identify targets for next season after recent wins over Liverpool and West Ham United.

Palace now sit 11 points clear of the Premier League relegation zone, with Luton Town needing to win their remaining four fixtures to threaten Palace’s top-flight status.

Since Glasner’s arrival, Palace have switched to a back three, and that system appears to be set in stone given its effectiveness against the title contenders and the Hammers.

Ndidi has been primarily used as a central midfielder for Leicester, with Adam Wharton a likely partner in the engine room should he make the switch to Selhurst Park.

However, Ndidi is also capable of playing in a defensive three, another obvious positive for Glasner as he also looks to improve the depth of his squad.

No decisions are expected to be made by Ndidi until Leicester’s short-term future is determined.