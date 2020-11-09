Nigerians have been admonished to refrain from their nonchalant attitude towards the safety protocols of COVID-19 issued by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Venerable Ifeanyi Akunna, the Vicar of Anglican Church of the Epiphany, Area 11, Garki, Abuja, gave the warning on Sunday, while delivering a sermon titled: “Seek Ye First.”

The cleric cautioned Nigerians not to forget that the COVID-19 pandemic was not yet over, pointing out that continued disregard for their safety can trigger a second wave of the pandemic that could be worse than the first.

He regretted that Nigerians no longer adhered to NCDC’s safety advisories on, stating that such lackadaisical attitude can lead to an explosion of COVID-19 infections in Nigeria again.

Akunna said: “Everybody should watch and pray so that this second outbreak of Coronavirus will not lead to another round of lockdown and economic meltdown.

“It is high time we prayed against this second outbreak so that it will not thrive in Nigeria.

“This prayer, however, has to be backed with action as we need to take all the necessary precautions.”

He warned against politicising or commercialising the pandemic and its handling, stressing that anyone who does so will have to answer to God someday.

“God will hold anybody responsible, who takes undue advantage of the virus to defraud the government and exploit the poor,” he said.

Akunna described the hoarding of palliatives meant for the masses as an act of “sheer wickedness” as the food aid meant for the poor were knowingly stowed away for selfish intentions.

He urged Nigerians to seek God in everything they do, while identifying greed, wickedness and injustice as the major problems of Nigeria.

The Anglican vicar noted that many Nigerians ran after money, materialism, glamour and fame at the expense of their souls, cautioning that the world, with all its glories, will surely pass away and only those who seek God will inherit eternal life.