The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed killing of two boys at Nkpor, near Onitsha during a protest by irate youth over the arrest of some of their members for flouting the lockdown order to check the spread of Coronavirus Disease.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the incident that recorded two casualties, including a 20-year-old man, occurred at New Tyre Market, Nkpor, near Onitsha on Wednesday.

NAN gathered that the killing of the yet to be identified boys by the police resulted in a protest by some irate youths, who burnt tyres on the road.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, attributed the killings to an unprovoked attack on police patrol team by some miscreants.

Mohammed said: “It was caused by an unprovoked attack on police patrol team with substance suspected to be acid by some miscreants.

“Yes, they snatched the rifle of the policeman after pouring acid on him, which prompted the other policemen to use force and retrieve the AK 47 rifle.

“Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to restore sanity in the area.”

Mohammed added that the state Commissioner of Police, John Abang, had ordered discreet investigation into the incident.

An eyewitness told NAN that the incident occurred at Ezego Street, Nkpor, near Onitsha around 1pm on Wednesday.

The source said some officials of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, who were relaxing at a shop near the scene of incident, accosted the boys for flouting the lockdown.

The source said: “The boys were actually playing ball across the road and decided to buy sachet water when the police officers saw them and wanted to arrest them.

“But they firmly resisted the arrest, which provoked the shooting by the police officers.”

NAN gathered that the shooting got the youths around the area angry and they mobilised against the police officers, burning vehicle tyres in protest.

“One of the boys, who was shot at the stomach, did not die immediately, but was rushed to the hospital. He did not survive,” another source hinted.