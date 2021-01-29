The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has recorded 864 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 127,024.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official website on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the country has so far tested 1,270,523 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded on February 27, 2020 in the country.

The country’s COVID-19 cases fell below 1,000 on Thursday, but Lagos State, the nation’s epicentre of the pandemic, didn’t submit its data for the day.

This will be the second time in recent time that the State will not submit its data in a timely manner to be captured for the day.

The first was on January 22, 2021 when the country recorded 1,483 cases.

Lagos was to later turn in a figure of over 800 for the day, making it the highest single-day infection in the country.

The NCDC stated that the 864 new infections recorded on Thursday and additional three deaths were registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

The new update represented a sharp fall in infections, compared with the 1,861 cases registered on Wednesday with 22 deaths.

The reason for the sharp fall was that no case of the virus was registered for Lagos, which reported 773 cases the previous day.

NAN recalls that the same thing happened few days ago when the health agency did not include Lagos State on its list, only to update the figures later, with the country reporting the highest single day infections and a record breaking of over 2,000.

The Nigeria public health Institute stated that the new infections were reported from 23 States and the FCT.

According to it, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja posted over 100 cases, peaking at 129, a drop from the 285 cases recorded the previous day.

Amongst other states with new infections were Anambra-87, Rivers-82, Benue-80, Oyo-76, Plateau-61, Kaduna-54, Delta-51, Nasarawa-38, Kwara-36 and Edo-32.

Other states included Katsina-26, Kano-24, Taraba-18, Ogun-14, Sokoto-11, Gombe-10, Jigawa-seven, Akwa Ibom-six, Cross River-six, Zamfara-five, Bauchi-five, Osun-four and Ekiti-two.

The agency said t488 people had been successfully treated and had recovered from the isolation centres across the country in the last 24 hours.

It, however added that its discharges for the day included 164 community recoveries in Kaduna State and 102 community recoveries in Plateau State managed in line with its guidelines.

The public health agency noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 3, is coordinating response activities nationwide

NAN reports that in Week 3, the number of new confirmed cases increased to 11,179 from 10,300 in Week 2.

These were reported in 34 states and the FCT.

The country’s number of discharged cases in Week 3 decreased to 7,911 from 9,287 in Week 2.

These were reported in 27 states and the FCT.

Cumulatively, since the outbreak began in Week 9, 2020, there have been 1,504 deaths reported with a case fatality rate of 1.2 percent.

The number of reported deaths in the last one week in 18 states and the FCT was 69.

In Week 3, the number of in-bound international travellers at the country’s airports was 16,150 compared with 17,947 in Week 2, while the number of international travellers with a positive result was 615 compared to 689 from Week 2.

In Africa, the count for confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,438,133, with 85,278 deaths resulting in a case fatality rate of 2.5 per cent.

Globally, the count for confirmed COVID-19 cases is 97,831,595, with 2,120,877 deaths resulting in a case fatality rate of 2.2 per cent.

