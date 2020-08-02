Lagos on Saturday witnessed a drastic drop in the number of cases of Coronavirus Disease as Nigeria recorded 386 new infections.

The figures were released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to the figures, the Federal Capital Territory hd 130 new infections, while that of Lagos was 65; Ondo, 37; Osun 29; Plateau ,23; Rivers, 15; Enugu, 14; Nasarawa, 12; Bayelsa, 11; and Ebonyi, 11.

Other states with fresh infections were Ekiti, 9; Oyo, 8; Edo, 8; Abia, 6; Ogun, 3; Katsina, 3; Imo, 1; and Adamawa, 1.

According to the NCDC, the new infections bring to 43,537 the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, with 20,087 discharged and 883 deaths.